Gwent Police has issued an appeal to help track down Carlton Johnson, 47.

Mr Johnson is "described as around 6ft tall, of stocky build.

"He has curly hair down to his shoulders and is bald on top."

The police appeal says they believe Mr Johnson is "wearing a black cap, a black padded jacket with a brown hood cover, a black hoodie, black trousers, black trainers and carrying a black bag".

The force have said he was last seen in Brynderwen Road, Newport, at around 2pm on Wednesday, January 31, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"Anyone with information on Carlton's whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400036709.

"He has links to Newport and Abergavenny."

Gwent Police is urging the public to call 999 instead of approaching Mr Johnson.