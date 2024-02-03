A LANE on one of Newport's busiest roads was closed for around two hours on Friday due to a broken-down car.
Gwent Police were called to the scene on Malpas Road heading towards Cwmbran, after receiving word that a car had broken down.
The incident was reported at 2.35pm on Friday, February 2.
The police also said: "Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.
"There are no reports of any injuries."
Officers reported reopening the closed lane on Malpas Road at around 4.35pm, and said: "Both lanes are now clear. Thank you for your patience."
The lane closure caused a knock-on effect of congestion on the M4 on Christchurch East, both Eastbound and Westbound.
The M4 Coldra East (Westbound) was also congested as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which was causing severe delays.
Congestion started easing around 6.30pm and had cleared by 6.55pm on Friday, February 2 2024.
