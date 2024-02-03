Gwent Police were called to the scene on Malpas Road heading towards Cwmbran, after receiving word that a car had broken down.

The incident was reported at 2.35pm on Friday, February 2.

The police also said: "Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Officers reported reopening the closed lane on Malpas Road at around 4.35pm, and said: "Both lanes are now clear. Thank you for your patience."

The lane closure caused a knock-on effect of congestion on the M4 on Christchurch East, both Eastbound and Westbound.

M4 Christchurch East congestion reported both Eastbound and Westbound. (Image: Traffic Wales)

The M4 Coldra East (Westbound) was also congested as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which was causing severe delays.

M4 Coldra East (Westbound) moving slowly as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which caused delays. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Congestion started easing around 6.30pm and had cleared by 6.55pm on Friday, February 2 2024.