A LANE on one of Newport's busiest roads was closed for around two hours on Friday due to a broken-down car.

Gwent Police were called to the scene on Malpas Road heading towards Cwmbran, after receiving word that a car had broken down.

The incident was reported at 2.35pm on Friday, February 2.

The police also said: "Officers are in attendance to assist with traffic management.

"There are no reports of any injuries."

Officers reported reopening the closed lane on Malpas Road at around 4.35pm, and said: "Both lanes are now clear. Thank you for your patience."

The lane closure caused a knock-on effect of congestion on the M4 on Christchurch East, both Eastbound and Westbound.

South Wales Argus: M4 Christchurch East congestion reported both Eastbound and Westbound. M4 Christchurch East congestion reported both Eastbound and Westbound. (Image: Traffic Wales)

The M4 Coldra East (Westbound) was also congested as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which was causing severe delays.

South Wales Argus: M4 Coldra East (Westbound) moving slowly as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which caused delays.M4 Coldra East (Westbound) moving slowly as Traffic Wales reported an obstruction which caused delays. (Image: Traffic Wales)

Congestion started easing around 6.30pm and had cleared by 6.55pm on Friday, February 2 2024.