A 23-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with raping a woman.
Declan Tomsett, from Caerphilly, appeared before Newport Magistrates' Court to face the count against him.
The prosecution claims he committed the alleged offence last month on January 27.
Tomsett, of Bedwellty Road, Aberbargoed is due to appear before the crown court on February 29.
The defendant was granted conditional bail.
