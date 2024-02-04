A PRO-PALESTINE campaign group will hold a fundraising event in Newport on Thursday.
The Newport Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) will hold the event, named Viva Palestine, at Le Pub in High Street, Newport, from 6pm until 10.30pm on Thursday, February 8.
There will be performances by artists Martyn Joseph, Patrick Jones, Jessie Grace, and Lujane.
The event will raise funds for Medical Aid for Palestine while celebrating Palestinian culture.
Martyn Joseph: said: "I’m excited and happy to be taking part in this event to show solidarity with the Palestinian people as they endure unspeakable suffering."
Rebecca Vaughan of Newport PSC said: "Martyn Joseph is brilliant. His reputation for providing what thousands have described as the best live music experience of their lives is thoroughly deserved.
"Equally, our other performers, from Patrick Jones' moving poetry to the captivating acts of Jessie Grace and Lujane, will make this an unforgettable experience.”
Tickets are £7.50 in advance and £10 at the door. Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/VivaPalestina-Fundraiser
