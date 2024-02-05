Wales' new default 20mph limit came into force last September. Councils have the option of exempting roads from the new limit, and the Welsh Government has said local authorities will be given fresh guidance on how these exemptions can be applied.

Conservative councillor for Allt-yr-yn Cllr David Fouweather wrote to Newport City Council asking if any new exemptions were to be put in place and was told "there are no plans to revisit the original assessment of any roads within the city” until new guidance was provided.

Cllr Fouweather said: “I’ve no problem with 20mph zones outside schools, nurseries or playgrounds. But we urgently need a review on other roads.

"Some 20mph zones are just simply not needed. Newport Council should stop dithering and start listening to the public.”

Among the roads Cllr Fouweather said should be brought back to 30mph are the section of Chepstow Road from the Celtic Manor to old Cross Hands Hotel; the section of Caerleon Road north of the M4 heading toward Caerleon;, Glasllwch Crescent, Risca Road from the Dewswood Roundabout to the junction with Glasllwch Crescent; Western Avenue; and Bassaleg Road.

He added: “I’d like to know what Argus readers think - in terms of roads that should be reverted to 30mph zones, that are 20mph.”