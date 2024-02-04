However, there are always some gems waiting to be uncovered, and this property is just that.

Located in Mount Pleasant, just off Malpas Road and in the heart of Newport, this mid-terraced, three bedroom property could be the ideal family home.

With a "generous" lounge, kitchen and good-sized garden, this property could be just right for a family with young children, especially being close to local schools and bigger towns and cities such as Newport and Cwmbran for an easy work commute.

The lounge (Image: Peter Allan via Rightmove)The home benefits from two double bedrooms, a single and a downstairs bathroom. The garden is described as "spacious" with a rear courtyard for parents to relax while children blow off steam.

The kitchen (Image: Peter Allan via Rightmove)Situated in a "great location" the house also boasts the added bonus of being "chain-free" with a good and current valid EPC rating, and is part of council tax band C.

The garden is a good size where children can play and blow off some steam (Image: Peter Allan via Rightmove)Marketed by Peter Allan, the property has been reduced on the market to offers over £120,000 with monthly mortgage payments available.

The house offers two double bedrooms and a single, perfect for a family (Image: Peter Allan via Rightmove)

The downstairs bathroom (Image: Peter Allan via Rightmove)

Anyone interested in the property is invited to book a viewing with the agent by calling 01633 603942 or visiting Peter Allan estate agents at 75 Bridge Street, Newport, NP20 4AQ.

Extra details can also be requested by emailing the agent via the page on Rightmove here.