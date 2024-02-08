XL Bully owner Joshua Simmons, from Newport, has spoken out about the ban which came into force last week forcing all dogs of the breed to be muzzled when out in public and have an exemption certificate.

The ban comes following a series of attacks by XL Bully dogs across the UK, including the shocking case of Jack Lis from Caerphilly, who was just 10 years old when he was killed by a dog in November 2021.

But Mr Simmons, 27, who owns three-year-old XL Bully Quba, says the breed is anything but vicious.

Quba is beloved by his family and anyone who knows him (Image: Joshua Simmons)He said: "If you meet Quba, you have the pleasure of having a happy dog come up to you with his bum and tail shaking and just wanting some fuss from you.

"He has such a massive personality, and we all just love him to bits. Everyone who knows him adores him, and will know he's just the most loving dog."

Mr Simmons says taking Quba out for walks has become "heart-wrenching".

He added: "He doesn't understand why he suddenly has to wear this now. Before this, he loved going on walks before now you pick up his lead and he know the muzzle has to go on he runs off hides and even some times starts to shake and shiver.

"We've had stuff shouted at him saying he should be put to sleep that he’s dangerous dog and shouldn’t be allowed in the public and they don’t even know him."

He added: "I think the ban is completely unfair, the government doesn't know these dogs at all."

Owner of Bassaleg Dog Park, Rebecca Harris, is now providing "a lifeline" to dogs like Quba by allowing XL Bullies to be walked in her park without a muzzle.

The park is securely gated and she asks that owners remain present with their dogs on a walk.

She said: "I think this ban is a double-edged sword - big powerful dogs in the wrong hands can be dangerous, but with responsible owners, they can be so sweet and gentle.

"We all have an obligation to be in control of our dogs at all times, and I think the whole demand for this ban escalated."

Ms Harris is fully insured to have the XL bullies in her field without a muzzle within the field as it is surrounded by secure fencing and gates.

She doesn't allow XL bullies to be in group walks or parties without their owners present for everyone's safety, and requests to see everyone's exemption certificate the first time they book to visit the park.

Mr Simmons said the park had given Quba "a lifeline to be a dog again".

Quba loves playing at the park with other dogs (Image: Joshua Simmons) He added: "I can't thank them enough - we're able to let him off his lead and take his muzzle off. He's able to burn off all the energy and frustration built up from being in a muzzle and be a proper dog again."

He believes the ban has come about due to bad owners, including "back yard breeder and these wannabe gangsters trying to make them look nasty and aggressive".