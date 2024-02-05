RESIDENTS whose homes could move into a different community council area should understand that it may mean they end up "paying more" for "less services".
That was one of the points made in a discussion at Cwmbran Community Council earlier this week.
Torfaen County Borough Council has to review community council boundaries every ten years. Now a set of proposals to make changes have been shared and a consultation is under way.
At this week's policy and finance committee, Cwmbran Community councillors looked at the proposals and gave their views.
Councillors on Henllys Community Council raised worries in early January that a merger with Cwmbran could affect their services, including the village fete and a £5,000 grant they get from a solar farm.
Cllr Anthony Bird, Northville Ward, his area could lose 80 houses to Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council which would mean residents "paying more" and "losing services."
He added: "We have the task force (a low-cost gardening service), they don't. If an area in my ward goes to Croesyceiliog, they're going to be paying a higher precept and getting less. Henllys runs a cinema, would we become responsible for that?"
Cllr Stuart Ashley, Mount Pleasant Ward, said: “It's not a choice for members. We may have a view on names and boundaries, but in essence, it should be a referendum among voters."
Cllr Bird said it felt that "decisions had been made behind closed doors already."
Councillors will agree their response to the consultation at next week's full council meeting.
The proposed changes for Cwmbran Community Council
- One additional member for Cwmbran Community Council. This increase is due to the recommendation to form a new ward for the South Sebastopol development. It is recommended this ward is named Pontryhydrun;
- Adjust the boundary on the crossroads on Station Road to the front of the buildings to create a more natural boundary. This will move two houses and the Ebenezer Church from Lowlands and Avondale into Northville;
- Adjust the boundary creating a new natural line at Pontnewydd Workman’s Club. This will move the club/one residential building from St Dials into Lowlands & Avondale;
- A recommendation to merge Mount Pleasant and Lowlands & Avondale and rename the combined ward area Pontnewydd;
- To adjust the boundary around Alma house as its currently cutting though the property;
- Adjust the boundary to the rear garden at Greenfield Close;
- Adjust the current boundary at 9 Plas Trosnant, Cwmbran, to move the boundary to the right-hand side of the property, as the current boundary is cutting through the property;
- Adjust the boundary to the right-hand side of Brookwood as the boundary is cutting through the property;
- Adjust the boundary for the property at Hillside Cottage on Graig Road;
- Move the current boundary at Bristol View Close to the south of the close, this is to form a more natural boundary line, and will move eight properties from Greenmeadow into Thornhill;
- Adjust the boundary at Brynbach to the right of the property as the current boundary is cutting through the property;
- Adjust the boundary line that runs between Nant Celyn School and the rear gardens to the houses on Ton Road;
- To move the current boundary on Ty Coch Lane North, four properties will move from Two Locks into the Llantarnam ward;
- Adjust the boundary between Holly Lodge Nursing home and the neighbouring house;
- Adjust the boundary at Pentrefield Cottage, this will result in moving the property from Two Locks into the Henllys ward;
- To adjust the boundary and make it more of a natural line at the top of Llantarnam Road which divides Llantarnam and Southville;
- Adjust the natural boundary line as the current line is cutting through the rear of the properties at the Pastures;
- Adjust the current boundary line as the current line is cutting through the rear of the properties at Worcester Close;
- Adjust the natural boundary lines around the properties as its currently cutting through properties at Bryn Rhydyn and Highfield Close;
- Adjust the boundary to the rear gardens at Plantation Drive to follow the natural boundaries of the properties.
