That was one of the points made in a discussion at Cwmbran Community Council earlier this week.

Torfaen County Borough Council has to review community council boundaries every ten years. Now a set of proposals to make changes have been shared and a consultation is under way.

At this week's policy and finance committee, Cwmbran Community councillors looked at the proposals and gave their views.

Councillors on Henllys Community Council raised worries in early January that a merger with Cwmbran could affect their services, including the village fete and a £5,000 grant they get from a solar farm.

Cllr Anthony Bird, Northville Ward, his area could lose 80 houses to Croesyceiliog and Llanyrafon Community Council which would mean residents "paying more" and "losing services."

He added: "We have the task force (a low-cost gardening service), they don't. If an area in my ward goes to Croesyceiliog, they're going to be paying a higher precept and getting less. Henllys runs a cinema, would we become responsible for that?"

Cllr Stuart Ashley, Mount Pleasant Ward, said: “It's not a choice for members. We may have a view on names and boundaries, but in essence, it should be a referendum among voters."

Cllr Bird said it felt that "decisions had been made behind closed doors already."

Councillors will agree their response to the consultation at next week's full council meeting.

The proposed changes for Cwmbran Community Council