IF YOU happen to visit Norway any time soon, you might just find a little bit of Gwent rattling around your pocket or purse.
Michael Guilfoyle, 60, from Ystrad Mynach, but now living in Bedwas, has specialised in coin and medal design for government and private mints since setting up his own graphic design company Guilfoyle Design more than 20 years ago.
And now one of his designs is featuring on a new 20 kroner coin - worth around £2 - after winning a competition run by the Norwiegan banks celebrating the 750th anniversary of the coin.
Having already had experience in creating coins for other countries, including Ireland, the Netherlands and Australia, Mr Guilfoyle, who trained as a student engraver for five years at the Royal Mint, secured a unanimous vote of victory from the jury.
He was presented with a commemorative version of the coin - due to entre circulation later this year - during a presentation at the Norges Central Bank in Oslo.
Mr Guilfoyle said: "It was a great honour to design this coin as I was shortlisted with four other Norwegian designers and companies, all highly respected in their fields.
"The jury unanimously voted for my design so it was a thrill to see the coin revealed at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo on Thursday."
Mr Guilfoyle is currently in the middle of a tour around Oslo with his new coin.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here