Michael Guilfoyle, 60, from Ystrad Mynach, but now living in Bedwas, has specialised in coin and medal design for government and private mints since setting up his own graphic design company Guilfoyle Design more than 20 years ago.

And now one of his designs is featuring on a new 20 kroner coin - worth around £2 - after winning a competition run by the Norwiegan banks celebrating the 750th anniversary of the coin.

Mr Guilfoyle displaying his newly designed coin in Oslo (Image: Michael Guilfoyle)

Having already had experience in creating coins for other countries, including Ireland, the Netherlands and Australia, Mr Guilfoyle, who trained as a student engraver for five years at the Royal Mint, secured a unanimous vote of victory from the jury.

He was presented with a commemorative version of the coin - due to entre circulation later this year - during a presentation at the Norges Central Bank in Oslo.

The new 20 kroner coin (Image: Michael Guilfoyle)

Mr Guilfoyle said: "It was a great honour to design this coin as I was shortlisted with four other Norwegian designers and companies, all highly respected in their fields.

"The jury unanimously voted for my design so it was a thrill to see the coin revealed at the Museum of Cultural History in Oslo on Thursday."

Mr Guilfoyle is currently in the middle of a tour around Oslo with his new coin.