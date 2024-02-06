A section of Bedwas Road was closed for a short period of time from around 9pm on Saturday, February 3, namely the section from Greenway to Church Street.

Gwent Police were present on scene and were able to confirm to the Argus that a crash had taken place on the road between two cars and a set of traffic lights.

A spokesperson said: "We received a call about an incident on Bedwas Road around 9pm on Saturday night.

"There were two vehicles involved in the incident, and no injuries were reported."

It has also been revealed that the main reason for the road being closed was that a set of traffic lights had been involved in the crash and had fallen into the road, leaving the carriageway blocked.

Gwent Police said the local council had attended the scene had been able to remove the traffic lights and were working to repair them for further use.

The spokesman said the closed section of road had been reopened later in the evening, with traffic monitoring site AA Traffic Watch confirming that traffic levels had returned to normal on Sunday morning.