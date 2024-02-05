The disappointing news was revealed to locals and loyal customers via Facebook by owner Kalem Borg.

Located at 61 Gaer Road in Newport, the takeaway has clearly been a staple of many people's takeaway traditions, with an outpouring of dismay from all customers who saw the post.

The takeaway originally planned to shut down after service on Saturday, February 3, but the post announcing the closure was later updated to confirm they were now closing on Monday, February 5.

Many people commented on the post wondering why the takeaway was closing down as it has been so popular among the residents of Newport over the years.

Commenters called the news "such a shame" and said they were "gutted" and "sad to see them go".

One said they were "devastated" and had been ordering from Bonsai for the 20 years they have lived in the area.

Some shared their memories of the takeaway from years gone by, reminiscing about their favourite meals, with popular ones including chicken chow mein among those mentioned.