THE main road from Usk to Coldra roundabout will be closed for two days due to necessary maintenance works.
Traffic Wales South have announced the A449 southbound from the Usk junction to Coldra roundabout will have a single lane closure during daytime hours.
The road will be closed between 9.30am to 3.30pm on both Monday, February 5 and Tuesday, February 6.
Drivers are being advised to avoid this junction until the required roadworks are completed.
⚠️ Roadworks #A449— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) February 4, 2024D
📍 #A449 Usk Junction to Coldra Roundabout travelling Southbound, lane one day time closure.
🗓️ 05/02/24 - 06/02/24 |⌚09:30am - 15:30am. pic.twitter.com/UyfUt5VHik
