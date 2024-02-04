A MAN who was reported as missing with welfare concerns has been found by police.
Carlton Johnson, 47, has been confirmed as found after he was last seen on Brynderwen Road, Newport, at around 2pm on Wednesday, January 31.
He was reportedly last seen wearing all black and was described "as around 6ft tall, of stocky build. He has curly hair down to his shoulders and is bald on top".
Gwent Police confirmed he had been found on their official X, formerly Twitter, account just after 11.15am on Sunday, February 4.
The statement posted said: "We recently appealed for information to find Carlton Johnson, who was reported as missing.
"He has now been found. Thanks for your shares."
