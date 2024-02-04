GWENT Police have arrested two men from Cwmbran for causing a public nuisance.
Officers located, identified and arrested two men late on Saturday night for shooting airsoft rifles at members of the public and causing a public nuisance.
The arrests were made by officers in Torfaen, and were confirmed on their official X account just after 1.30pm on Sunday afternoon.
🏁 Last night two #Cwmbran males were promptly identified, located and arrested by #NET & #NPT officers #PC1978 & #PC1827 for causing a public nuisance by driving around Cwmbran shooting an air-soft riffle at members of public.#NotInOurCommunity #Torfaen pic.twitter.com/PP5aCOmBW9— Gwent Police | Torfaen Officers (@GPTorfaen) February 4, 2024
