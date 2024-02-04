Live Domestic fire breaks out in Newport city centre Emergency By Sallie Phillips Share A fire has broken out in a domestic building in the Newport area Fire crews are already on scene and dealing with the incident Smoke can be seen from the city centre Read more posts Share Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
