Gwent Police and members of the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene at a property on Corporation Road in Newport around 2pm on Sunday, February 4.

A spokeswoman for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said four pumps, an aerial and two water bowsers were on scene until just after 3.30pm, at which point fire crews began "scaling back" the operation.

Gwent Police confirmed they attended the scene to assist the fire crews with traffic management as Corporation Road was taped off to vehicles while crews dealt with the fire, which police said was in the garden at the property.

Police and fire crews remained on scene for much of the afternoon (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman said: "Gwent Police were called by South Wales Fire and Rescue at 14:14 today to assist with traffic management after they were called to reports of a garden fire at Corporation Rd, Newport."

The police confirmed no injuries had been reported and no other properties were affected.

They said the fire had been safely put out within an hour, but fire engines, crews and police officers remained on scene for much of the afternoon.

As of 5.30pm, the cordon had been lifted and the emergency services had left the scene.