The M48 Severn Bridge is at risk of closure due to high winds as major restrictions are in place.
One lane is closed in both directions due to strong winds on M48 Severn Bridge both ways between J2 and J1.
This is due to safety concerns in case vehicles get blown into adjacent lanes.
The speed limit has also been set to 40 mph, according to the AA.
A spokesperson for the M48 Severn Bridge said: "Due to increasing wind speeds, we have implemented the leeward lane closures (safety lane) in both directions.
"The bridge remains open."
