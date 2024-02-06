GARY PARFITT, 40, of Hillside Avenue, Markham, near Blackwood was fined £125 after he pleaded guilty to cultivating nine cannabis plants on August 25, 2023.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

ETHAN WALKER, 20, of Helford Square, Bettws, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis in Cwmbran on October 22, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

ANDREW DAVIES, 44, of Honeyfield Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 63 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo on January 9.

He was fined £507 and ordered to pay a £203 surcharge and £85 costs.

JAMIE LEWIS, 33, of Tudor Road, Southville, Cwmbran was jailed for 12 weeks but that sentence was suspended for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to using racially aggravated threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at the Grange University Hospital and assaulting a police officer on September 30, 2023.

He must pay £285 in compensation and costs.

BRADLEY ROBERT HALE, 24, of Stonebridge Road, Rassau, Ebbw Vale must pay £99 in a fine and a surcharge for speeding at 63mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on May 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JAY FAGAN, 30, of Durham Road, Newport must pay £197 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis on February 27, 2023.

MARC WHIFFEN, 51, of Byron Place, St Dials, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 18 months after he admitted drink driving with 162 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Maendy Way, Pontnewydd on October 23, 2023.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SAMUEL JOHANSEN, 35, of St Davids Crescent, Newport must pay £790 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after pleading guilty to speeding at 53mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on June 28, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL PARKER, 30, of Upland Drive, Trevethin, Pontypool was banned from driving for 13 days after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 84mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway eastbound in Newport between Junction 25 and Junction 24 on June 15, 2023.

He was fined £500 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

ALEXANDER SYMONDS, 27, of Allt-Yr-Yn View, Newport was fined £660 after it was proven in his absence he was driving while using a handheld mobile phone/device, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on September 18, 2023.

He must pay a £264 surcharge and £90 costs and his driving record was endorsed with six points.

MUSTAFA AHMED, 37, of Cardiff Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for four months after he admitted possession of cannabis on December 4, 2023.

He must pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER O'DRISCOLL, 61, of Aberdore Road, Gabalfa, Cardiff must pay £140 in a fine and compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing socks worth around £200 from TK Maxx in Cwmbran on March 17, 2023.