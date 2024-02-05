The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco 18 Cupcakes pack, as they have been mispacked with the 12 Party Cupcakes which contain soya.

Soya is not mentioned on the label of the 18 pack of cupcakes and is therefore a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy to soya.

The affected products have a batch code of 24026 and a best before date of February 27.

Friday 2 February @Tesco recalls Tesco 18 Cupcakes because of undeclared soya #FoodAllergy https://t.co/FX7XpRGDhi pic.twitter.com/tlJzIboPgJ — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) February 2, 2024

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warned those who have purchased the product and have soya allergies or intolerances not to eat the cakes.

A spokesman said: “Tesco is recalling the above product from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it.

“Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, with or without a receipt.

“For more information contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.