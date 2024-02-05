Gillian Anderson and Rufus Sewell star as Maitlis and Prince Andrew respectively and the film will dramatise how the interview was secured and all the drama behind the scenes.

The interview saw Prince Andrew discuss his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which saw a negative reaction from the public and damaged his reputation.

BBC News added: "Prince Andrew used the interview to emphatically deny having sex with then 17-year-old Virginia Giuffre, saying he was in Pizza Express in Woking on the day the encounter was meant to have taken place."

Your first look at Scoop. A new film inspired by Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview. Starring Gillian Anderson, Keeley Hawes, Billie Piper and Rufus Sewell. pic.twitter.com/e5zX8mdDnd — Netflix (@netflix) February 5, 2024

He later paid a financial settlement to Ms Giuffre, formally ending a civil case brought against him in the US.

The out-of-court settlement accepted no liability and Prince Andrew has always strongly rejected claims of wrongdoing.

Netflix's Scoop is based on the book "Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews" by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

The Netflix film will not be the only piece of media dramatising the infamous Newsnight interview, as Amazon Prime Video is producing a three-part series based on the memoirs of Maitlis.

BBC News adds: "Michael Sheen is reported to be playing the duke in that adaptation, with Ruth Wilson as Maitlis."

Who is in the cast of Scoop on Netflix?





Gillian Anderson as Emily Maitlis

Rufus Sewell as Prince Andrew

Billie Piper as Sam McAlister

Keeley Hawes as Amanda Thirsk

Connor Swindells as Jae Donnelly

Romola Garai as Esme Wren

Charity Wakefield as Princess Beatrice

Lia Williams as Fran Unsworth

Richard Goulding as Stewart Maclean

Gavin Spokes as Mark Harrison

Aoife Hinds as Rebecca

When will Scoop release on Netflix?





At the moment there is not an exact release date for Scoop, but Netflix has said it will be available on its streaming service sometime during the spring.