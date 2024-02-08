Thai Tulip Café and Takeaway in Pentrebane Street suffered extensive fire damage after a blaze more than a year ago in the centre of Caerphilly.

At the time the emergency crews scrambled to put out the fire which was located at the junction of Cardiff Road and Pentrebane Street on November 20, 2022.

In the days after the fire Thai Tulip Café announced that they would be closed for the foreseeable future - and the business has been closed since.

Now the café has announced it will not re-open, and thanked customers for their "support over the past five years".

Thai Tulip Café said: “It is with great sadness that we have to announce the final closure of our business Thai Tulip Cafe.

“It is over one year since we suffered a devastating fire which closed our business.

“Unfortunately, we have been unable to find suitable premises to carry on in the Caerphilly area. We had high hopes of securing a unit in the new Caerphilly Market, Flos Caerffili, but we have heard recently we have been unsuccessful in our application.

“We would like to thank all our past customers for their support over the past five years.

"It was certainly an enjoyable and rewarding experience for us.

“Lawrence and Siyapat Tulip.”

Disappointed customers quickly rushed to wish the owners well and express their sadness.

Emlyn Davies said: “Devastated. The best food in Caerphilly by a long way.”

Whilst Soffi Davies said: “Cutted my family have missed you since closure. Good luck in your next venture.”

The café had a 4.5 rating out of five on TripAdvisor based on 45 reviews. 39 of these reviews gave Thai Tulip an excellent rating with a further three giving a score of very good.