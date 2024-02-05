Asda Express in Highcross Road, Rogerstone, opened on Friday, February 2.

Another in Stow Hill, Newport – formerly an “On The Move” store – officially becomes an Express tomorrow, Tuesday, February 6.

This morning, Monday, February 5, workers removed On The Move signage in Stow Hill for the last time.

Asda Express in Stow Hill officially opens Tuesday, February 6 (Image: Sam Portillo)

The retail giant plans to open 110 Asda Express sites this month alone in a bid to become the second largest grocery retailer in the UK.

It includes stores across the country, from the Isle of Skye in the Hebrides to Ipswich in Suffolk.

Many of the Express re-brands will come in southern England – a region where Area says it has “traditionally been underrepresented”.

Asda hopes to convert all 470 former Co-op and EG Group sites by the end of March.

Andy Perry, Asda’s vice president of convenience, said: “Asda’s significant investment in building a nationwide chain of convenience stores is a key component of our long-term strategy to become the number two player in UK grocery.

Asda wants to become the 'number two player' in British grocery (Image: Sam Portillo)

“February is a transformational month for the programme, with a record number of store openings and conversion of all former Co-op sites to Asda Express sites.

“The teams have worked at pace to reach this point and we look forward to bringing Asda’s quality and low prices to many more communities across the UK.”

Asda Express customers can expect to save an average of 8 per cent against the former Co-op stores and 15 per cent from the former EG Group convenience sites.