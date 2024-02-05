Parade Design, launched by graphic designer Claire Broome, specialises in brand identity, print and digital communication.

Leaving the Estates Offices on Gold Tops, the firm has moved into its own studio on North Street, Newport, following a “lengthy” design and development project.

The two-year building works were partially funded by Newport City Council via the Property Enhancement Grant.

Parade has a new home in central Newport (Image: Supplied)

During that time, Ms Broome and her team have been working from home.

“The whole place has been gutted and looking a million miles away from how it looked when we first purchased the property,” she said.

“It’s now a crisp, white space and we’ve been adding all our Parade finishing touches to create a cool and inviting environment for work.”

'No substitute'





Over the past 10 years, Parade has worked with organisations like the ONS, St David’s Hospice Care and Newport Rising to “revitalise” their visual branding and creative communications.

Now, the team is looking to rent out an additional studio in their North Street premises to creative freelancers with a chance to collaborate on some of their projects.

Ms Broome added: “I’m excited for us all to be back together. Working from home does have its benefits but it’s no substitute for working in the same studio.

“As creatives, we thrive off each other by bouncing ideas around and sharing concepts visually in person, rather than online.

“We can’t wait to produce even more innovative work in our new home and welcome our brilliant clients to our new space.”