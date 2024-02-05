The iconic actor from Birmingham was 22 when was cast for the role of Private Pike decades ago.

He would end up spending 10 years in the role and would go on to become a household name across the UK.

Dad's Army aired for 9 seasons and first landed on BBC One in 1968 before coming to an end in 1977.

After his first appearance on Dad's Army alongside Arthur Lowe, John Le Mesurier and John Laurie, he would go on to star in a number of other works such as the Carry On film Carry On Behind which was released in 1975.

The star died on Friday and was the last surviving main cast member from the original series.