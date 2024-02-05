The presenter was also known for presenting Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun and was diagnosed with lung cancer in late 2022 which spread to his brain.

On Saturday (February 3) a post was published on his Instagram account saying: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Jonnie’s passing.

"A truly remarkable soul, he fought bravely against cancer with unwavering strength and courage. Jonnie touched the lives of so many with his kindness, warmth, and infectious spirit.

"At this time, we kindly ask for the privacy of Jonnie’s family as they navigate through this profound loss. Their grief is immeasurable, and your thoughts, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated.



"As we remember the beautiful moments shared with Jonnie, let us celebrate a life well-lived and a legacy that will forever be etched in our hearts. Jonnie may be gone from our sight, but his love, laughter, and memories will live on.



"Rest in peace, dear Jonnie. You will be dearly missed, but never forgotten."

BBC to air Jonnie Irwin's final Escape to the Country episode

As a way to honour Jonnie Irwin, the BBC has announced a schedule change for Monday (February 5) which will see his final episode for Escape to the Country aired.

Nicki Chapman, a fellow presenter on Escape to the Country, shared the news.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: "In a change to the BBC schedule today, this afternoon's transmission of @Escape_Country is the last programme Jonnie recorded with us & will include a tribute to him at the end BBC1 3pm Monday 5th February 2024".

People were pleased to see this action, with one person replying: "What a lovely tribute. I so enjoyed watching him on Escape to the Country. Sad at his passing. Thinking of Jonnie's family, friends and colleagues."

Another posted: "Brings tears to my eyes just reading this Nicki, so pleased there is a tribute to him."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Definitely watching this gonna miss Jonnie, must be so hard for everyone who worked with him xx".