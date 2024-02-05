A LARGE police presence has been spotted in Newport city centre resulting in a man being arrested.
The police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Corporation Road, Newport, at around 8.55am this morning, Monday February 5.
Around three police vehicles were spotted along Corporation Road.
A Cardiff man was arrested on suspicion of assault and is in police custody.
Enquiries are ongoing into the incident.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to a report of an assault at an address in Corporation Road, Newport, at around 8.55am on Monday 5 February.
“Our officers attended and a man from the Cardiff area was arrested on suspicion of assault.
“He is currently in police custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing.”
