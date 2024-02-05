The police were called to a report of an assault at an address in Corporation Road, Newport, at around 8.55am this morning, Monday February 5.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We were called to a report of an assault at an address in Corporation Road, Newport, at around 8.55am on Monday 5 February.

“Our officers attended and a man from the Cardiff area was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He is currently in police custody.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”