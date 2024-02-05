Top of the rankings is the well-loved PokerStars, home of tried and true real money online poker rooms and a generous £400 welcome bonus for new players.

Best Online Poker Sites in the UK

Ready to play? Check out the games, bonuses, and other standout features offered by the top poker sites in the UK.

1. PokerStars – Best Online Poker Site in the UK Overall

First-time depositors only. Min. deposit £10 with code ‘STARS400’. No withdrawal during bonus period. Full T&Cs Apply.

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £400

Easy-to-use online poker app

Impressive cash room variety

Tournament play for all bankrolls

Insane amount of traffic at tables

Fast-fold ‘Zoom’ poker

Cons:

App UI looks a little dated

Limited bonus variety

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re familiar with the PokerStars brand.

What you might not know, however, is that it’s more than just good marketing. Every slip of praise and appreciation is well-earned, and we’re about to show you why.

Online Poker Games – 5/5

PokerStars offers the best variety of online poker games and tournaments in the UK.

Playing poker is easy and can be done from your PC using the downloadable app or your favourite browser, while mobile device players will have access to an extremely intuitive downloadable app.

Now, the app isn’t the prettiest — in fact, the visuals feel a little dated — but it’s jam-packed with features that more than make up for it.

Thanks to its high traffic, PokerStars can afford to spread the player base out across a wide range of poker variants. You’ll find Hold’em, Omaha, Hi/Lo, Stud, Five-card Draw, HORSE, and more.

With exciting features like the Fast-Fold Zoom function that whisks you away to a new table the moment you fold, you can pack in more hands per hour than ever before.

The PokerStars tournament play is similarly diverse, with players being able to take part in “All-in Shootout” tournaments, which immediately puts players in a fast-paced competition where they’re forced to go all-in on every hand.

There are many other online poker tournaments, including Fifty50, Heads-Up bracket tournaments, Mystery Bounty, and various Multi-Table tournaments.

Even better is that in both the cash rooms and online tournaments, PokerStars offers options with low buy-ins that anyone can take part in without sacrificing their attention on high-stakes games that should please even the highest rollers.

Deposit Bonus – 5/5

New players will get to start their bankroll off strong thanks to PokerStars’ 100% first deposit bonus. Players who use the STARS400 promo code will get a 100% match worth up to £400 when they make their first deposit.

This bonus eschews standard casino rollover requirements and is instead released to players over time via redemption points, which you get through playing real-money games at a rate of £5 in bonuses for every 100 points.

You’ll have a full 120 days to release this bonus, which makes this a fantastic, low-pressure pick for even casual players.

Banking Options – 4.95/5

PokerStars accepts a fairly wide range of deposit options, including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, bank transfers, wire transfers, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Apple Pay, Paysafecard, Google Pay, Trustly, and MuchBetter. Both payouts and deposits are fast and secure.

PokerStars makes it easy to budget by offering deposit limit options attached to your account, so managing your personal bankroll has never been easier.

2. GGPoker – Best UK Online Poker Site for Real Money Tournaments

18+. Matched Deposit & £60 Free Play for new UK players only, min deposit £10. Free Play given in tickets over 6 days. Matched Deposit max $600 - withdrawal restrictions & play through requirements apply. Full T&Cs Apply.

Pros:

£60 in bonuses when you deposit £10

‘Daily Freebie’ promotion

Doesn’t support 3rd party HUDs

Wide range of cash games and tournaments

Endorsed by poker champ Daniel Negreanu

World Series Of Poker events

Cons:

No anonymous tables

Fewer payment options

Next up, we have GGPoker, another powerhouse in the industry and a perfect choice for players with an axe to grind in high-stakes poker tournament play.

Online Poker Games – 4.95/5

While PokerStars offers everything from Stud to Draw poker tables, GGPoker has a much more narrow focus and sticks with the most popular games. This means you’ll find a ton of poker rooms and tournaments set up for a variety of Texas Hold’em and Omaha games.

Much like our #1 poker site, GGPoker delivers a wide range of table limits to ensure that regardless of whether you’re a casual player looking for a few cheap games or a big spender looking for some cut-throat action, there’s a perfect game waiting for you.

And that’s before we even dip into the world of GGPoker tournament play.

From the Bounty Hunters series to the GGMillions, you will be positively swimming in high-octane action with some of the biggest guaranteed prize pools we’ve found anywhere in the world.

GGPoker touts that there are over £8 million in monthly rewards. Not only that, but you can qualify for the UK Poker Championship through the GG Poker website as well — in case high-profile gameplay is what you’re after.

So whether you’re a newbie looking to use GGPoker’s low-stakes tables and extremely robust “Poker School” guide to learn the game or a high-roller looking to make a name for themselves — GGPoker has everything you need to play the games you love.

Deposit Bonus – 4.95/5

UK players can choose from two different welcome bonuses when they sign up with GGPoker.

The first bonus activates when you deposit £10 or more and nets you £60 in bonus tickets plus extra prizes as you complete designated challenges.

The second offer consists of a 100% match on your first deposit of up to $600 (roughly £480) and is unlocked gradually by playing cash games or participating in GGPoker’s tournaments.

This bonus gives you a full 90 days to unlock the whole bonus, so you won’t have to worry about rushing too much.

It’s also important not to try and withdraw anything until after you’ve released the whole bonus, as any withdrawals will automatically cause you to forfeit the remaining balance.

Banking Options – 4.9/5

Players can load up their GGPoker accounts using Visa, Mastercard, Neteller, ecoPayz, Paysafecard, AstroPay, and a select number of additional e-wallet methods, depending on your location.

Payments are fast and easy, and no additional fees are tacked on to deposits.

3. PlayOJO – Best Bonuses of All UK Online Poker Sites

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Big Bass Bonanza slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Excludes players in N.I. Full T&Cs Apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza

No wagering requirements on bonuses

Cashback on every game

Over 3,000 online casino games

Excellent casino and video poker variety

No minimum withdrawal

Cons:

No cash games or poker tournaments

Bonuses are on the small side

While you’re not going to play in any high-stakes tournaments at PlayOJO (unless you’re interested in some fairly cutthroat bingo action), PlayOJO offers up a fantastic blend of poker casino games, impressive UK slots variety, and no rollover requirements on any of its bonuses.

Online Poker Games – 4.9/5

PlayOJO is an excellent choice for players on the go, thanks to how easy it is to roll into a few hands of video poker or some sort of casino poker game.

You’ll find Deuces Wild to Jacks or Better, Aces & Faces, and Joker Poker video poker machines in single and multi-hand formats.

We found plenty of casino poker games to keep you busy, no matter what you like to play.

There are even some live dealer poker games as well, for players who don’t want the obligation of a cash poker room but still need that human touch. BetOn poker, live video poker, 3 Card, Caribbean Stud, and even Texas Hold’em are available in live dealer formats.

And every one of them is staffed by friendly, professional dealers who make the whole experience as fun and exciting as you’d get on the Vegas Strip.

Deposit Bonus – 4.85/5

PlayOJO has a vastly different promotion philosophy than what you can expect from most other casinos and poker sites. To start with: Every bonus is free from wagering requirements. That means whatever you win is yours to keep. No re-wagering. No silly little dance.

New players start by claiming 50 bonus spins on Big Bass Bonanza when they make their first deposit of £10 or more.

Once again, anything you win from those spins is yours to keep, so you can withdraw it straight away or use that newly fattened bankroll to dive into some video poker.

Every day PlayOJO offers up new Kickers (the casino’s special term for bonuses) every day — but they’re only available for 24 hours, so you’ll want to keep an eye open to make sure you don’t miss your perfect promotion.

We’d also be remiss if we didn’t mention PlayOJO’s OJOplus program, which gives players a percentage back of every bet they make in the form of OJOplus points.

These points can be stored up and converted into a cash bonus that — maybe you’ll notice a pattern here — is free to withdraw the same as cash without any rollover requirements attached.

Banking Options – 4.9/5

Banking with PlayOJO is as painless and friendly as everything else you might do at the casino.

Most transactions are free from additional fees, and because PlayOJO believes your money is your money, there are no minimum withdrawal limitations.

You can deposit using Visa, Mastercard, bank transfers, PayPal, and Apple Pay.

4. Sun Vegas – Best Video Poker Selection of Any UK Poker Site

18+. New customers only. Min deposit £10 for 100% deposit match bonus up to £300 (accept bonus within 72 hours, wager bonus 50x within 30 days on selected games). Debit cards only. Offer Ends 29/02/2024. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Up to £300 in bonuses

Premium casino-style poker games

Live casino poker options

Impressive VIP program

Excellent bonus variety

Cons:

No cash games or tournaments

Better filters would make navigating easier

The Sun Vegas is a robust online casino that offers players a fantastic collection of video poker options as well as over 700 other top-notch casino games, including some of the best online slots in the UK.

Online Poker Games – 4.85/5

So this is not a dedicated poker site as you’d find with our #1 pick, but even though there is a lack of cash games and tournaments, you’ll still find plenty of single-player poker action — especially if you like video poker machines.

There is a wealth of single and multi-hand video poker and casino poker games, including titles like Deuces Wild, Jacks or Better, Texas Hold’em, 3 and 5-card poker, and even a few other lesser-known variants like Pai Gow poker and Teen Patti.

You will also find a fairly impressive live dealer casino filled with roulette, blackjack, and several live poker options, including Casino Stud, Hold’em, 3-Card Brag, and BetOn Poker.

Deposit Bonus – 4.8/5

Sun Vegas offers new players a 100% first deposit bonus of up to £300.

This bonus requires a £10 minimum deposit to activate and must be made within three days of opening your Sun Vegas account.

In addition to that, there are daily prize drawings, a bonus wheel you can spin for additional prizes like bonus spins and cash, prize-laden leaderboards, and a lucrative loyalty program where you can convert the points earned playing the games you love into real cash prizes.

Banking Options – 4.85/5

UK players have access to several trusted banking options at Sun Vegas.

Among these options are debit cards like Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro, as well as a limited selection of e-wallet options like PayPal and Skrill.

Minimum deposit amounts are rather low, starting at £5 for most options, though we recommend not dipping lower than £10 to ensure you can spin the prize wheel for a chance at winning the £200 top prize.

5. Magic Red – Best UK Poker Site for Live Games

18+. New Players Only. Spins are given as follows: 50 Spins upon a first deposit of minimum £10. Spins may only be used in specific games. Wagering Requirement: 35x. Spins expire after 24 hours. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Up to £ 35 + 50 bonus spins with initial deposit

Exciting live casino weekend promotion

Premium quality live dealer poker games

Over 1,500 casino games

Multiple e-wallet payment methods

Cons:

Relatively smaller welcome package

Lacks online poker rooms

Magic Red Casino has proven itself time and again to offer one of the premier online casino experiences in the UK.

Not only will you find a robust collection of classic and live casino games, but Magic Red also manages to deliver a surprisingly decent betting experience for sports fans as well.

Online Poker Games – 4.75/5

What makes Magic Red stand out from the crowd is its dedication to live dealer casino games.

While we were blown away by the variety of roulette and blackjack available, it’s the wide variety of live dealer poker games that really won us over.

From the vaporwave vibes of Side Bet City to casino and Texas Hold’em, Three Card Poker, and even a live dealer Teen Patti (an underappreciated poker variant from South Asia), there is a wide range of games and table limits.

Some games offer buy-ins as low as 50 pence and as high as £1,000.

Deposit Bonus – 4.75/5

Magic Red offers new players a 100% match on their first deposit up to £35 in bonuses plus 50 extra spins on the extremely popular Book of Dead slot.

Both the bonus and the spin winnings are subject to very reasonable wagering requirements, making this a small but fair welcome package.

In addition to that, Magic Red offers players a 10% cashback bonus every Saturday-Sunday for their live dealer casino games — which pairs beautifully with all of those live dealer poker tables waiting for you. We suppose you could also use it to enjoy live dealer roulette and blackjack.

Banking Options – 4.7/5

You’ll be able to load up your account using standard debit cards like Visa and Mastercard, as well as Paysafecard, PayPal, MuchBetter, AstroPay, Skrill, and Trustly.

These UK payment options are fast and secure and make both deposits and withdrawals painless — except for the bank transfer payout options, which can take up to 6 business days to process.

How We Ranked the Best Online Poker UK Sites

Online Poker Games

We selected each casino on this list not just for the quality of poker offered (though we can assure you it’s all top-notch) but for the variety.

So whether you’re looking for casual games of five-card Omaha or million-dollar tournament play — we’ve got you covered.

Poker Bonuses and Promotions

One of the biggest deciding factors for players when selecting their poker sites is the bonuses offered upfront.

We’ve made sure to only include poker sites that offer bonuses that manage to balance the amount of free play with their terms and conditions.

Banking Options

Rest secure in the knowledge that the best UK online casinos outlined in this article all used tried and true payment processors — meaning you will have trusted companies and secure encryption protocols keeping you and your money safe.

Why Is PokerStars the Best Online Poker Site for UK Players?





PokerStars is one of the biggest names in the online poker world. Established back in 2001, it’s had a long time to perfect the art of online poker.

If you’ve been around the industry for even a short period, you know the name. If you’re unfamiliar with PokerStars, here are some things that set it apart from the other best poker sites UK players can join.

Best Poker App in the Industry

The PokerStars Poker app is not the flashiest app, but it is straightforward and easy to use and comes with a ton of great features like multi-tabling, a quick-seat function, a chat interface, and more.

High-Traffic Tables

As one of the most popular poker sites, you’re almost guaranteed to find other players ready for whatever format you’re interested in. Texas Hold’em. Tempest Hold’em. Omaha. Hi/Lo. Stud.

You name it, you’re sure to find it here.

Tons of Tournament Play

There is a near-constant flow of multi-table tournaments waiting for the serious poker player.

Players who dream big will also be happy to see options like the Sunday Million tournaments, which offer a $1,000,000 GTD prize pool every week, making it one of the biggest online poker tournaments out there.

Generous Bonuses

PokerStars makes sure you have plenty to play with thanks to its deposit bonuses — starting with a 100% match on first deposits, good for up to £400 in poker bonuses.

There are also new player offers, a generous rewards program, and plenty of other slick promotions for returning players.

Why Should I Play at Real Money Poker Sites in the UK?





Online poker is easily one of the best ways to play poker.

Not only will you be safe from giving away your hand if your poker face is rubbish, but you’ll have access to a ton of features that only serve to improve the game. Some of our favourite things about online poker can be found below.

Game Variety

Online poker websites and apps put a ton of poker action at your fingertips. From No-Limit Hold’em cash games to high-stakes tournament play, online poker sites give you access to a ton of poker variety.

It’s also worth checking out the poker casino games and variants like Teen Patti, Pai Gow Poker, and Andar Bahar so you can mix things up.

The top poker sites real money players can join really have it all!

Convenience

Online poker is available at home and on the go through your desktop computer or handheld mobile device. No need to round up a sitter for the kids or even change out of your pyjamas.

You’ll have access to high-stakes (or low-stakes if you’re a conservative player) games when and where you want them.

Bonuses and Promotions

The best poker sites know the best way to get you in the digital door is to offer massive amounts of bonuses.

This works out in your favour because not only will you have more time to play and refine your skills, but you’ll be given even more chances to clear the table and walk away with the pot.

Guide to Best Poker Sites in the UK - FAQ

Is Poker Legal in the UK?





Online poker is legal in the UK so long as you are using online poker sites that are licensed and regulated through the UK Gambling Commission.

Are UK Poker Sites Legit?





Yes, all the best UK poker sites we’ve listed are legit.

So long as you are playing at UKGC-licensed poker sites (like the ones we’ve outlined in this article), then you can feel secure knowing that you’re playing at a fully legitimate online poker site.

Can You Play Poker for Real Money in the UK?





Yes, you can use real money to play poker online in the UK. All of the best online poker sites we’ve listed offer real money wagering and prizes.

What Types of Poker Can You Play in the United Kingdom?





There are various types of poker variants that you can play at UK online poker sites.

Texas Hold’em is the most common form of online poker available, though some poker sites also support Omaha, Stud, and Brag formats.

Can You Play Poker on a Mobile Device in the UK?





Yes. You can use a mobile device to play poker in the UK.

All of the best modern poker sites support play on mobile devices, whether it’s through a downloadable mobile poker app or your iOS or Android device’s native browser.

Which UK Poker Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus?





PokerStars offers the best online poker bonus we have found, with new players being able to claim a 100% match up to £400 on their first deposit when they use the STARS400 promo code.

Is Pokerstars Available in the UK?





Yes, PokerStars is available in the UK and is our top pick for online poker fans.

What Is the Best Online Poker Site in the UK?





PokerStars is the best online poker site in the UK.

This is due to its high-traffic poker rooms, generous 100% match welcome bonus, and easy-to-use online poker app.

How Do I Pick the Right UK Online Poker Site for Me?





If you’re feeling overwhelmed with all of the online poker options out there, we’ve put together this list of tips to keep in mind when shopping around to make sure you don’t sign up with a digital house of rubbish.

Make Sure You Can Play the Poker You Like: Not all poker sites are created equal, and some of them keep their poker offerings hyperfocused. If you like poker tournaments, make sure you pick somewhere that offers massive GTD prize pools. If you like video poker games, find a poker site that has a decent selection. This might seem obvious, but you’d be surprised how often a punter has signed up with a UK poker site only to hate what was on offer.

Does It Accept HUDs or Offer Anonymous Tables? HUDs and other 3rd party extensions can put a lot of information at your tips that can sway how you play the game. Some players swear by them and the edge they provide; others prefer a more level playing field. Knowing whether or not your opponents can look at how you played your last 10 hands (and, thus, have insight into your betting strategies) is important, so make sure you know what you’re comfortable with.

What Does the Welcome Bonus Look Like? Whether you’re looking for a bonus that doubles your bankroll or just offers a consistent percentage of rakeback, the bonus is one of the major deciding factors for most players. It’s become so competitive these days that it’s worth shopping around to make sure you’ll get your money’s worth.

Comparing the Top 5 Online Poker Sites in the UK

How to Sign Up and Play Online Poker in the UK

Creating your first online poker account is a breeze — and to prove it, we’re going to walk you through how to do it at our pick for the overall best online poker site in the UK: PokerStars.

Step 1: Register Your Account

Head over to PokerStars.uk and download the app.

Open up the app and click “Sign Up.”

Provide your email and create a username and password.

Verify you are 18, agree to the terms and conditions, and click “Create Account.”

Step 2: Claim Your Reward

Verify your account and log in.

Head to the cashier and use the STARS400 promo code.

promo code. Deposit £10 or more to get a 100% match up to £400.

Congratulations! You’re ready to play the best online poker in the UK!

Tips and Tricks for Playing UK Online Poker Games

We’re not going to lie — playing poker online is challenging.

If you are getting tired of your opponents sweeping the floor with you, maybe it’s time you swallow your pride and go back to the basics. Here are a few of our top tips to help you keep you from being outgunned at the tables.

Choose Reputable Platforms

This seems like a no-brainer, but it’s extremely important to stick with online poker sites you can trust. Any of the gambling sites on this list are excellent choices for UK poker players.

We’ve already vetted (and played on them) for you, so you can feel confident that there’s nothing sinister running in the background.

Master Your Strategy

Poker is one of the few real money gambling games that actually has a significant skill component, so honing your strategy is extremely important.

If you’re new to the game, you can find a lot of guides, spreadsheets, and hand-odds calculators to help you get a grasp on how good your hand is and what its odds of success are.

You can hone your understanding of strategy by playing free or low-buy-in games.

Once you’re comfortable, you can work your way up to riskier cash rooms and even multi-table tournaments to level up further.

Put Your Bonuses to Good Use

Many of the best UK poker apps offer generous bonuses to help usher you in the door.

These bonuses provide a perfect opportunity to get more face time with the digital felt and let you hone your skills against real players — without risking your personal bankroll.

Ready to Play at the Best UK Online Poker Sites?

Now that you’ve made it to the end, you’re equipped with all the knowledge you need to find the poker action to fit your needs.

While we believe that the well-known PokerStars is the best choice for most players, we understand that it might not be the perfect fit for you — or maybe you already play there and are looking for some more UK online poker bonuses to take advantage of.

No matter where you decide to start playing, just remember that the focus should be on having fun. So get out there, enjoy yourself, and please play responsibly.

