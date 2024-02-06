The Breast Care Unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr serves to collate expertise from across the health board area and provide a more “effective” service to patients in Gwent.

Clinical teams from the Nevill Hall and Royal Gwent hospitals will provide outpatient care, diagnostic investigations and breast cancer surgery.

There are also plans to introduce a one-stop diagnostic service at the facility by the end of 2024, the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board has said.

Mammogram machines have been transferred from the Nevill Hall and Royal Gwent.

The health board say they have also repurposed a light-up art piece from the Mammogram room at Nevill Hall as it is “in keeping with the new unit’s feel and aesthetic”.

There are plans to introduce a one-stop diagnostic service by the end of 2024

Leanne Watkins, chief operating officer for the health board, said: “The Breast Care Unit project has been in our plans for a number of years, and so it’s fantastic to see it finally come into fruition.

“The clinical teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure that this purpose-built facility will provide the best possible treatment for our patients, and we’re so proud to now be able to offer our patients the breast care experience that they deserve.

“Our patients and community groups have been amazing in working with us to develop the centre and we thank them for their support.

“We’d also like to thank BAM Construction for their work in delivering such an exciting project and bringing our vision to life.”

Health minister Eluned Morgan said the centre would provide people in Gwent with “better access to quality care”.

She added: “Our £11m investment in this centre is part of the Welsh Government’s unwavering commitment to improve cancer services and outcomes for those affected by cancer, and ultimately saving more lives.”

Rhiannon Foulkes, consultant breast surgeon and clinical lead for the unit, said: “Bringing both of our breast services teams together in one place will hugely benefit our patients and staff, and will allow us to provide expert care and facilities of the highest standard.

“As a team, we are very excited to be able to provide a gold-standard diagnostic centre for breast care in our health board area.

“We have also been overwhelmed by the fundraising efforts and continued support of our local communities – their contributions will make a significant difference to the experience of our patients and we can’t thank them enough.”