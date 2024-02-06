Penny Thomas, 55, admitted arson reckless as to whether life was endangered at her home on Jenkins Row in the Deri area of Caerphilly county.

The offence took place on September 22, 2023, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Kathryn Lane, prosecuting, said: “There is a history of similar offending.”

Thomas’ sentence was adjourned for the preparation of a probation report.

MORE NEWS: Woman stuffed pair of socks down her mother’s throat and strangled her

Judge Lucy Crowther told her: “All options will remain open.”

The defendant will be sentenced on Friday, March 22 and she was remanded in custody.