From thousands of entries across every sector, Hawkstone Commercials has been ranked 55th overall in the Elite Business 100 (EB100).

The EB100 are the businesses to watch for the future. It recognises excellence in the SME community and ranks them across a broad range of criteria, from their longevity in the marketplace, year-on-year growth to how they embrace innovation and contribute to the community.

The SME industry contributes more than £2 trillion in turnover to the UK economy, employing 44 per cent of the British workforce.

The last 12 months have been challenging, with many SMEs navigating a landscape of hardship. SMEs like Hawkstone Commercials has demonstrated remarkable resilience to survive and thrive thanks to their robust infrastructure and proven business models.

Oliver Lewis, director and co-founder of Hawkstone Commercials, said: “Just under two years ago Paul and I were sat at a kitchen table putting together our strategy for Hawkstone Commercials.

"Within this period, we have generated more than £15 million in sales revenue with 10 members of staff spread across two offices. We could not be more delighted with being recognised as one of the Top 100 UK Businesses after such a short space of time. We still feel that we haven’t achieved even half of what we set out to do and have very ambitious plans for the next five years."

The firm took home the Best Place to Work award at the 2023 South Wales Argus Business Awards.