Upgrades to caravan pitches and an extended toilet and shower block are among the proposals for Tredegar House Caravan and Motorhome Club Campsite, which is located within the grounds of the historic mansion.

A design statement submitted by applicant Poppy Keenor, of the Caravan and Motorhome Club, shows 57 all-weather pitches are proposed for the site following the upgrades.

Those pitches are “especially popular with the elderly, who make up a large proportion of the club’s membership, as they offer a more uniformed pitching surface than grass”.

The Tredegar House site “currently lacks services pitches” and the refurbishment work would improve amenities for members, as would the installation of “inclusive” and “enhanced” bathroom facilities.

A new model static caravan could also be added to the park, “to ensure that site staff are provided with suitable living accommodation whilst at work”.

Newport City Council’s planning officers have recommended the project be approved, but the final say will rest with the local authority’s planning committee of elected councillors, because it constitutes a “major” development.

According to the applicant, caravanning can be “a difficult activity for people with certain disabilities to partake in fully”, and the proposed works would improve accessibility at the Tredegar House site.

Comments by the council’s destination development manager, Lynne Richards, support the application, noting the plans “seem to fit” with the local authority’s vision for “quality” attractions.

She also described the site operator and applicant as a “reputable” organisation.

Local ward councillors and members of the community have raised no concerns about the proposed works at the site.

The council’s planning committee is expected to approve the application, subject to conditions, at a meeting on Wednesday February 7.