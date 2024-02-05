Jamie Hereford, 34, was last seen on January 28 and officers are concerned for his welfare.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We’re appealing for information to find Jamie Hereford who is reported as missing.

"Jamie, 34, was last seen in Chepstow at around 3am on Sunday, January 28, and officers are concerned for his welfare.

"He is described as of stocky build, bald and has a beard and is believed to be wearing a black jumper.

⁉️ Can you help?



ℹ️ We're re-appealing for information to find Jamie Hereford, who is reported as missing.



ℹ️ Officers are concerned for the welfare of Jamie, 34, who was last seen on Sunday 28 January in Chepstow.



📎 https://t.co/2ktUPljURw pic.twitter.com/duunYMy8aO — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) February 5, 2024

"Jamie has known links to Caldicot area.

"Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400034864.

"Jamie is also urged to get in touch with us."