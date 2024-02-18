WE DUG through our archive to find pictures of times King Charles visited Gwent through the years.
Have a look at the pictures below.
Then-Prince Charles at Tredegar Spartans Youth Club in July 1979
Prince Charles, now King Charles, opening the Chepstow forensic science laboratory in March 1980
The then-Prince of Wales Charles with 15-year-olds Perry Morgan and Stephen Wheeler at Nantyglo House in 1981
King Charles, then Prince Charles, at Big Pit with Adrian Jones, Elved Lewis and Owen Jones
King Charles, then Prince Charles, talking to well-wishers after officially opening Mitel in Caldicot in February 1983
King Charles, then Prince Charles, greeted by Gwent County Council chief executive Michael Perry
The then-Prince of Wales talking to children at Ebbw Vale Garden Festival site in May 1991
King Charles, then Prince Charles, talking to youngsters outside Blackwood Miners Institute in December 1993
The then-Prince of Wales Gwent Police's Newport station in December 1993
Then then-Prince of Wales talking to Ross Poupy in Abergavenny in July 1994
The then-Prince of Wales and Prince William DJing with Floyd D (David Floyd) during a visit to a day centre for the homeless in Nash, Newport in June 2003
The then-Prince of Wales and Prince William during a visit to a day centre for the homeless in Nash, Newport in June 2003
King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, and Prince William arrive at the new homeless centre in Nash in June 2003
The then-Prince of Wales meeting the musicians and dancers of Gwelinwyr Gwent. Picture: Ross Murray
King Charles, then Prince Charles, pictured in Llanover village during a visit as part of a series of summer engagements in Wales
