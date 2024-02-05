The person who the title of King or Queen passes onto is determined by something called the line of succession.

The throne passed to the Queen’s eldest son King Charles III when he was acceded on September 8, 2022, ahead of his coronation on May 6, 2023.

Who will succeed King Charles III?

King Charles III will be succeeded by his eldest son, William, the Prince of Wales with this seeing the whole line of succession brought forward by one.

See the line of succession in the UK

Prince William would be followed by his eldest son Prince George, his daughter Princess Charlotte and his youngest son Prince Louis.

The throne would then move onto the Sussex's with Prince Harry and his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet being in line.

Prince William

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Archie

Princess Lilibet

Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

When was King Charles's coronation?

King Charles's coronation took place in Central London on May 6, 2023.

The day was declared a bank holiday with thousands of people turning up in the capital to mark the event.

This came after the King acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

When did the Queen pass away?

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in the family’s Scottish estate of Balmoral on September 8, 2022.

She was the longest-serving monarch in British history, spending 70 years on the throne and marking her Platinum Jubilee just months before her passing.