Political parties come together in support of the King.

Figures from across the political spectrum in Wales have wished His Majesty the King well after his cancer diagnosis.

King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

Mark Drakeford said: “I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges.

“My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.

“I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan."

David TC Davies MP said: “I’d like to wish His Majesty the King a speedy recovery as he receives treatment for cancer, on behalf of everyone across Wales."

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives, Andrew RT Davies MS, said: “The whole Welsh Conservative family sends our thoughts and prayers to His Majesty The King and the entire Royal Family at this time.

“His Majesty’s decision to make his diagnosis public will raise awareness for all those affected by cancer.

“We wish His Majesty a speedy recovery and look forward to his return to public duties.”

The King has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and has begun a schedule of regular treatments, and while he has postponed public duties he “remains wholly positive about his treatment”, Buckingham Palace said.

Conservative Regional Member of the Welsh Parliament for South East Wales, Natasha Asghar said: “Incredibly sad news. My thoughts are with HM King Charles III and his family. Wishing him a speedy recovery.”

Buckingham Palace said: “During the King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

Sending my best wishes to His Majesty for a speedy recovery.



Sharing this news is real leadership and I hope it will encourage others to get checked.



God Save The King 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧 https://t.co/36gMxeIX8v — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) February 5, 2024

I’m saddened to hear the news that HM King Charles III is facing further health challenges.



My thoughts and those of people across Wales will be with him and his family this evening.



I send my very best wishes as he starts treatment for a full and swift recovery. Gwellhad buan. https://t.co/01uj2CXxtJ — Mark Drakeford (@PrifWeinidog) February 5, 2024

Best wishes to His Majesty the King on his treatment. Let’s hope that one day cancer will be an illness of the past for all. https://t.co/IdJb4l8Gtk — Baroness Wilcox of Newport (@TheLadyWilcox) February 5, 2024

This is terrible news. I wish His Majesty a swift recovery.



The King and the whole Royal Family will be in my thoughts and prayers at this time.



God Save The King 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 https://t.co/aimfW4tGDH — Laura Anne Jones MS (@LauraJ4SWEast) February 5, 2024

King diagnosed with unspecified cancer – what is known so far

By Ella Pickover, PA Health Correspondent

The King has become one of hundreds of thousands of Britons diagnosed with cancer every year.

Here are some questions answered about what is known so far about Charles’ condition.

– What type of cancer has he been diagnosed with?





The King has been diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer. Buckingham Palace said that during Charles’ recent procedure for a benign prostate enlargement a “separate issue of concern” was noted.

Further diagnostic tests have identified “a form of cancer”, the Palace said.

A Palace spokesperson confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

– What kind of diagnostic tests were performed?





Details of the type of test have not been divulged but diagnostic tests for cancer can involve blood tests, scans and biopsies.

A biopsy is a medical procedure that involves taking a small sample so it can be examined under a microscope to identify whether there are abnormal cells present.

– What is being done?





The Palace has confirmed that Charles started “a schedule of regular treatments”.

This could involve chemotherapy – a medicine is used to kill cancer cells; radiotherapy – a treatment where radiation is used to kill cancer cells; or targeted cancer drugs that find and attack cancer cells.

He will be treated as an “outpatient” which means that he will not have to stay in hospital while having treatment.

The King started his treatment on Monday and “remains at home in London this evening”, a spokesperson confirmed.

– How is the King feeling?





The Palace announced that under medical advisement, Charles will be stepping back from public-facing duties.

But he is still able to “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual”, officials said.

They added that the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment” and “looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible”.

– Will his diagnosis raise awareness?





When the King shared his diagnosis of an enlarged prostate there was a significant increase in searches for the condition on the NHS website.

On the day after the announcement there were 16,410 visits to the NHS website’s prostate enlargement page compared with 1,414 visits the previous day.

Buckingham Palace said that the King chose to share his cancer diagnosis to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer”.

– How many people are diagnosed with cancer every year in the UK?





According to Macmillan Cancer Support around 393,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with cancer.

When the King was Prince of Wales he was patron of a number of cancer-related charities.

He often spoke in support of cancer patients, their loved ones and health professionals.