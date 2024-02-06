- High winds are set to batter South Wales throughout the day with gusts set to reach around 45mph.
- Met Office is forecasting today to be 'wet and windy.'
- Due to the strong winds restrictions are in place on the M48 Severn Bridge. Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip. The bridge remains open at this time.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here