High winds batter South Wales as restrictions in place on M48 Severn Bridge

By Lauran O'Toole

  • High winds are set to batter South Wales throughout the day with gusts set to reach around 45mph.
  • Met Office is forecasting today to be 'wet and windy.'
  • Due to the strong winds restrictions are in place on the M48 Severn Bridge. Traffic in both directions is currently being directed off at the exit and then enter backs on at the entry slip. The bridge remains open at this time.

