A TREDEGAR family have shared the secrets of their dog’s long life after finding out their four legged friend may be the oldest dog of its breed in the whole of the UK.
Ceri Harris’ family brought Roc, a Staffordshire Bull Terrier, as a puppy for daughter Jadie Davies.
Roc, now 19 years old, was diagnosed with testicular cancer a decade ago and the family were told he would only have a week to live.
However, Roc defied the odds and still enjoys his walks and rolling around in the grass.
Roc has become a vital member of the Harris family becoming their ‘second child’ with the secret to his long life is him ‘never leaving the family's side.’
Ms Harris said: “We have done some research, and it appears that he the oldest dog of his breed and in UK. As he still alive he may even become the UK record holder or even the world.
“We have had Roc since he was a puppy, he was bought as a gift for my daughter. He is like our second child and we believe the secret to his long life is eating the same as we do and never leaving our side.
“A decade ago, he was diagnosed with testicular cancer and we was told he would only have a week to live and since having an operation Roc has lived a further nine years.
“He still enjoys playing with his chihuahua companion and rolling in the grass. He still enjoys walks and also loves the snow.
“He means a great deal to our family, and we all love him very dearly.”
