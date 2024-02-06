A breeding population of dormice has been found on the site, off Celtic Way, where the applicant – the Welsh Government – hopes to build the new substation.

Otters and the rare shrill carder bee have also been observed nearby.

As a result, the development will have to include two “compensation areas” where wildlife can settle in woodland or scrub.

A third area of grassland has been proposed next to the site.

Empty dormouse nest found on the proposed substation site near Celtic Way, Newport. Credit: ARUP

Newport City Council’s planning committee is expected to approve the “major” project, on land which sits directly north of the Gwent Levels St Brides site of specific scientific interest (SSSI).

Celtic Lakes, on the outskirts of Newport, is an industrial area with several large factories and high-tech manufacturing sites.

The proposed substation would “enable an electricity supply to a data centre to the north of the site in Celtic Way.

If approved, building work will also include a new access road, a compound measuring 96 metres by 70 metres, new drainage ditches and a security fence.

Planning officers have recommended that the application be approved, subject to several conditions including “necessary habitat management measures” for local wildlife and the setting up of the “compensation areas”.

The council’s planning committee is expected to approve the project at a meeting on Wednesday, February 7.