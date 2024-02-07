DANIEL ROBERTS, 26, of North Street, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4047 on August 30, 2023.

He was fined £150 and must pay £85 costs and a £70 surcharge.

CALLUM JONES, 24, of Ty Mynydd Close, Blaenavon must pay £125 in a fine and costs after pleading guilty to a public order offence in Abergavenny on January 10.

TERENCE MICAH-LAPPING, 20, of Rhoslan, Tredegar must pay £337 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis on July 1, 2023.

THOMAS ANDREW YOUNG, 32, of Dorset Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

SAMANTHA CHANEY, 37, of Grayson Way, Llantarnam, Cwmbran was banned from driving for 17 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving on Avondale Road, Pontrhydyrun on January 10.

She was fined £250 and must pay a £100 surcharge.

MARK EDMUNDS, 53, of Deepwater Drive, Newport must pay £692 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR on July 1, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

MICHAEL CORNWALL, 42, of James Street, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood and driving without insurance on Queensway on August 17, 2023.

He must pay £925 in fines, costs and a surcharge and £85.

HAZEL MOSES, 50, of Darby Crescent, Ebbw Vale was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in her blood on Summerfield Road, Rassau on August 19, 2023.

She was fined £140 and must pay £85 costs and a £56 surcharge.

MARK PURCELL, 42, of Tillsland, Coed Eva, Cwmbran was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to stalking between November 13 last year and January 23.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a two-year restraining order and must pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

GEMMA LOUISE JENKINS, 39, of Broad Mead Park, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

IAN NORMAN JONES, 62, of Claude Road, Caerphilly must pay £403 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A48 SDR in Newport on June 30, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LESZEK PANASIUK, 44, of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA BECHER, aged 38, of Caerau Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for two years after she pleaded guilty to stealing two crates of larger worth £32 from Tesco on Cambrian Road and clothes valued at £223 from H&M at Friars Walk on January 2 and January 20 respectively.

She must pay £255 in compensation.

GARETH FOSTER-WELLS, 44, of Swallow Way, Duffryn, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a tool kit and a bicycle pump worth £105 from Halfords on June 28, 2023.

He must pay a £26 surcharge.

NATHAN GODWIN, 48, of Caerleon Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a tent worth £180 and a £2.50 e-scooter tyre from Halfords on June 7, 2023 and June 28, 2023 respectively.

He must pay a £26 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER ROGERS, 55, of Bryn Heol, Bedwas, Caerphilly must pay £855 in fines, costs and a surcharge after he admitted being in charge of a motor vehicle on Bryn Dolwen when the proportion of cocaine in his blood was above the specified limit and possession of cocaine on August 31, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with 10 points.