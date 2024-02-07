The awards recognise the hard work and dedication put in by people across schools in South Wales and offers an opportunity to say thank you for everything they have done.

There are a lot of deserving teachers, support staff and schools who work hard to support and nurture children through their school journeys, all of whom are worthy of a nomination for an award.

South Wales School and Education Awards 2024 (Image: Newsquest)You can check out last year's School and Education Award winners here.

Regional editor of Newsquest Wales, Gavin Thompson said: "It continues to be challenging for our education sector. While working flat out to help learners catch up from the impact of Covid lockdowns, we have been hit by a cost of living crisis.

"This has not only hit those working in the sector directly but also adds an additional complexity for many of the children they work with, as simply providing for basic needs becomes harder for many families.

"We know our schools, colleges and universities are filled with heroes who are committed to helping give people a better foundation for life. These awards will celebrate them and the organisations they work for.

"I hope to see you all there on the night, and to read about you in print and online in the coming months."

Last year's winners included Libanus Primary School in Blackwood, which took home the coveted School of the Year, as well as support worker of the year and Primary School of the Year.

For a full list of this year's categories, information on sponsorship and to find out how to nominate, click here.