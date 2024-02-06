Erected in 1924, the gates serve as a centrepiece of Pontypool’s Remembrance Day celebrations.

The gates are beautifully crafted and ornamental with vines of leaves and grapes twisting up the pier columns and are Grade II listed by CADW.

But now two pillars on the gates have been graffitied with black writing alongside the exterior of the block of toilets.

The writing appears to say "Jhoncording Murder". It is not known what this refers to.

The vandalised Memorial Gates (Image: Gaynor James)

Pontypool councillor Gaynor James called the graffiti "disrespectful", and added she had been tasked with "getting it sorted".

Cllr James said: “It was spotted by someone yesterday who contacted me straight away and I went right away to check it out.

“I have been looking after these gates and the gardens behind it for a few years now to make sure it stays looking good.

“These are Memorial Gates, and this is so disrespectful, I can't believe it.

Graffiti outside the block of toilets (Image: Gaynor James)

“As I am now Torfaen’s Armed Forces Champion I will continue looking after the area.

“I've got job in hand to get it sorted.”

On Facebook members of the community came together to share their horror at the graffiti.

Lydia Jayne Davies said: "That's disgusting hate vandals. I really don't see what they get out of it."

While Hilary Lester said: "Such a shame that a minority spoil it for others."

In 2018 Cllr James helped raise £1,000 to renovate the much-loved gates.

At the time Pontypool War Memorials were fundraising to bring them up to a “respectable standard."

The incident was not reported to Gwent Police.