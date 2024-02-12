A MUM and her two daughters have opened their 'dream' salon in Risca.
Louise and her two daughters Kayleigh and Shannon opened Ohana Hair and Beauty on February 1 at one Tredegar Street, Risca.
The word Ohana has a special meaning, translating to 'family' in Hawaiian.
In a true family affair, the girls will be bringing their two dogs Marley and Pablo into the salon so "no one gets left behind".
Shannon said the family 'are absolutely buzzing' after their first week in business.
Speaking to the Argus Shannon said: "We are absolutely buzzing , we have loads of old clients coming to see us pleased we are back in Risca and so many new enquiries wanting to book with us.
"We are really excited. Everyone is loving the vibe."
Louise has over 38 years of hairdressing experience whilst eldest daughter Kayleigh has over 15 years experience.
Shannon, who specialises in massage therapy and has just under 10 years experience, will be running the beauty side of the business.
Louise said: “The salon is owned by all three of us equally, opening a salon together is a dream come true and something we have talked about doing for years.
“As mother and daughters covering all aspects of hair and beauty it’s a perfect mix having us all under one roof.
“Ohana is a Hawaiian term meaning family, so it was the perfect name for us and our family run salon.
“Just like the film Lilo and Stitch ‘no one gets left behind’ which means we will be bringing our two Dogs Marley and Pablo who our clients love and adore from our home salon so of course they will be coming with us.”
Ohana Hair and Beauty is open Monday-Friday from 10am to 8pm, Saturdays from 9:30am to 4pm and Sundays from 10am to 4pm.
