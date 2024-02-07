If you can give a Hope dog a home, visit www.hoperescue.org.uk/adopt to find out more.

If you are unable to adopt a dog at the moment but would still like to help, please consider a regular donation to help the rescue's our work for vulnerable dogs, www.hoperescue.org.uk/donate

At just six months old, little Hiccup is finding the world a scary place so is looking for patient owners to introduce him to new people/sights and sounds slowly.

Hiccup's ideal new home will be in a quiet area where there isn’t too much going outside the house.

He must be rehomed where there is a well-adjusted dog already in the home.

Hiccup will need a home where children are aged 14 and over, he will need continued work on his toilet training and will need owners' home during the day in the beginning.

Brady is a bouncy boy looking for owners who share his zest for life.

He can be boisterous therefore if children are present they will need to be aged 14-plus.

He gets along well with other dogs and could share his new home with another dog.

He hasn’t met cats since being in our care.

After arriving as a stray, Eskel has settled in well.

At only two years old, he is full of life and would love owners who are willing to help him with his training.

A home full of new adventures would be perfect for him.

He would prefer to be the only dog at home at the moment.

Eskel is currently looking for owners who are around during the day while he settles in.

He would need a home where any children are aged 14 and over.

Jinx is looking to find a home with people who love exercise as much as her.

Her new owners will need to have a love of the outdoors.

She is looking to be rehomed as the only pet and would prefer to be walked in areas where she won’t be bothered by dogs who are not on leads.

Jinx is looking for an adult-only household.

She struggles to be left home alone and can become very distressed so, initially, new owners will need to be able to manage a schedule where she isn’t left home alone.

Melody is a three-year-old English bulldog.

She would need an existing confident dog in her new home.

Melody could potentially live with a confident cat with slow introductions.

Melody is house trained and comfortable being left alone for a few hours in the day. She also travels well in the car.

Due to her breed Melody does have some ongoing medical to consider.