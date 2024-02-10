The project has received £18,500 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund & Torfaen County Borough Council, and is being led by Torfaen Tourism Association.

It will firstly focus on the creation of an all-encompassing map that showcases local businesses and organisations contributing to the tourism sector. From hospitality to leisure activities and retail, the comprehensive guide will be available in the form of leaflets, large format display boards, and a user-friendly digital map accessible via a dedicated website.

The second phase of 'Visit Torfaen' is a social media campaign leveraging influencer content to highlight the borough's hidden gems. Torfaen Tourism Association has enlisted the expertise of local agency Alliance Marketing to spearhead the implementation of both phases.

Louise Jones-Williams, chairman of Torfaen Tourism Association and director of Llantarnam Grange in Cwmbran, said: "We are delighted to start work on this initiative that will spotlight the incredible offerings Torfaen has for both locals and visitors alike.

"This project is not just about promoting businesses; it's about fostering community pride and showcasing the diverse range of experiences that Torfaen offers. By featuring on the map and joining the social media campaign, businesses can harness the collective strength of 'Visit Torfaen' to drive footfall and visibility.

“Torfaen boasts a number of unique attractions that include a Unesco World Heritage Site in Blaenavon, breath-taking landscapes along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal and a hidden gem in Pontypool Park and many others. By promoting these destinations, we not only boost the local economy but also invite others to discover the beauty and warmth that define Torfaen.”

The official launch event for the project is scheduled to take place in Cwmbran Centre in May, with further events planned to take place at later dates throughout the county.

Local businesses in hospitality, accommodation, leisure, and retail are being encouraged to actively participate in the project by filling out an expression of interest on the website www.visittorfaen.com

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund is a central pillar of the UK government’s Levelling Up agenda and provides £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025. The Fund aims to improve pride in place and increase life chances across the UK investing in communities and place, supporting local business, and people and skills. For more information, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-shared-prosperity-fund-prospectus