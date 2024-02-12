Party at the Park will be held at Tredegar Park in July - followed by Colour Clash the very next day.

Party at the Park will take place on Friday, July 19, a day before Colour Clash, with 90s girl band B*Witched headlining.

The popular event is in its sixth year, and will celebrate 80s, 90s and 00s music across three stages,

The Main Stage returns along with the Rum and Reggae stage, alongside a new stage called Disco Wonderland.

Al Mckays earth wind fire experience will be performing at Party at the Park. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)Other acts on the main stage include the Earth, Wind and Fire Experience featuring Al McKay, Martin Kemp, and Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, and will be hosted by G Funk.

The new Disco Wonderland will feature acts Odyssey, Abbalicious, and Kym Mazelle hosted by Kieran B and DJ Cheesy B.

The Marley Experience, Echo Vybz, Hard Pressed HiFi, Love & Harmony Sounds system, and Uprising Soundsystem will be performing on the Rum & Reggae.

The following day, Saturday, July 20, Colour Clash will be taking place with Nathan Dawe, announced as one of the headlining acts alongside Arrdee for the main stage with more to be announced.

Party at the Park returns to Newport's Tredegar Park this July. Picture: Supplied (Image: Supplied)Ben Nicky & Friends, Darren Styles, David Rust, Sander Van Doorn, Flip & Fill, Tyler Jack, Brad Pickle, Kaos Brothers, PH & Lam, and Snatch and Trampy will be live on the Misfits stage.

Tickets both events are available now.