Marzin Moshen, 20, from Newport, and Finley Phillips, 19, from Bristol attacked Ryan Young at Parc Prison in Bridgend as he attempted to stop the violence.

The victim suffered delayed concussion in the shocking assault and was off work for eight weeks as a result of his injuries.

He has also been left with a permanent scar after he was cut above his eye.

Mr Young, who works as a prison officer and fitness instructor at Parc, was repeatedly hit while trying to break up the fight on July 18, 2021.

MORE NEWS: Thug punched student in completely unprovoked town centre attack

Phillips had been the initial victim of an assault at the hands of another inmate and had lashed out at Mr Young before Moshen joined in.

The prison officer had not been the intended target of their attack, it was put forward in mitigation by the defendants’ barristers at Newport Crown Court.

They had not meant to hurt Mr Young, it was claimed.

Prosecutor Abigail Jackson played CCTV of the disturbing incident.

As Mr Young was restraining another young offender, Phillips punched him in the head and stamped on him.

“Marzin Moshen stamped on him towards the head when he was incapacitated,” Miss Jackson said.

“Mr Young was unconscious on the floor.”

He was taken to a hospital A&E department where he treated for the wound above his left eye which needed stitches.

The victim was later diagnosed with delayed concussion.

In a personal statement he confessed to now “feeling on edge at work”.

Moshen, of Alexandra Road, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).

Phillips, of Gatcombe Road, Hartcliffe admitted wounding.

Moshen has 10 previous convictions for 17 offences which include violent disorder, robbery and dangerous driving.

He was sent to a young offender institution for 21 months at this hearing in a separate case of wounding and witness intimidation which occurred in Newport last year.

Phillips has 10 previous convictions for 20 offences and they include ABH, affray, battery, burglary, fraud and criminal damage.

Joshua Scouller representing Moshen said: “This was an impulsive and short-lived offence.”

Ian Morrell for Phillips said: “The defendant wants to apologise to his victim.

“He believed he was acting in self-defence.”

He added that his client’s girlfriend was pregnant and he would miss the birth of his child because of his offending.

The judge, Recorder David Elias KC, told the defendants: “It is clear Mr Young was not the target of your violence but there is a harrowing image of him on the CCTV lying motionless on the floor.

“He was simply trying to do his duty in a very difficult public service.”

Moshen was sent to a young offender institution for five months for this offence consecutively to the 21 months he will have to serve for the wounding and witness intimidation offences in Newport.

The total custodial sentence for him was 26 months.

Phillips was sent to a young offender institution for 16 months.