Geshmak Café Bar and Bistro have confirmed on their Facebook page that they are moving to Caerphilly.

Known for their range of delicious specials, themed nights and hearty classics, Geshmak is incredibly popular with Newport residents and those from further afield.

Posting on Facebook on January 19, the company said: "IMPORTANT (exciting) ANNOUNCEMENT!

"Happy to announce that we're growing as a business and stretching our wings!

"We have just picked up the keys to a fabulous new venue.

"Just a bit further for our Newport foodie friends, as we are moving to larger premises in the gorgeous Caerphilly town.

"Come find us right by the Caerphilly train station!

"New year... New space... New exciting offerings!!

"Same quality and personal service."

The company also confirmed in a comment posted to a Caerphilly Facebook group that they are hoping to open for a "daytime soft launch" on Wednesday, February 28, with a view to opening from Friday, March 1 for their first evening.

In a bid to reassure their loyal base of customers in Newport, they confirmed they will be remaining open in Newport until February 17, at which point they will start to move all staff and equipment to the new site in Caerphilly town.

In a later post they said they are "excited" to move to Caerphilly, and explained that they would be able to take bookings and walk-ins as soon as they could confirm an accurate seating capacity.

They added: "We can't wait to see you all and make some new friends! We're bringing our current telephone number with us so get in touch if you have any questions."