Green Michelin Stars, a sister award to the prestigious Michelin Stars, were first awarded in 2021, and are symbolised by the four-leaf clover to represent sustainable or environmentally conscious restaurants.

This may be in the form of foraging for ingredients or choosing local, reducing food waste or reducing non-renewable energy consumption.

Chef Harrod plating a charred cauliflower dish using home-grown or locally sourced produce. (Image: Cuff Communications)

The Whitebrook in Monmouth is one of those awarded the accolade this year.

Chef Chris Harrod said sustainability is embedded in everything The Whitebrook does, saying: “It’s something we’ve been doing and working on for the last seven years so it’s nice to be recognised for it.”

When asked where his passion for sustainability originated, Mr Harrod said he started his career with Raymond Blanc at Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons – roughly translated to Four Seasons Manor.

“Growing veg out in the kitchen garden was always something I wanted to do”, said Mr Harrod.

“When I bought the restaurant, it was always with the idea of creating a vegetable garden in the back. That led to us looking at heritage vegetables, which grow slower but have a better flavour. The ‘no dig’ approach is also best for sustainability and biodiversity.”

Chef Chris Harrod's restaurant The Whitebrook earned a Green Michelin star, symbolised by a four-leaf clover to represent sustainable or environmentally conscious restaurants. (Image: Cuff Communications)

Some of the green initiatives at the restaurant include the garden, poly tunnel for flowers, courgettes and tomatoes, a recently-planted orchard and the chef also forages for ingredients around the Wye Valley and uses local suppliers to make up for any ingredient shortfalls.

The menu at the restaurant - which also has a Michelin Star - depends on what ingredients are available that week, and Chris tries to keep everything local and British.

“I got introduced to the foraging by Henry Ashby when we first opened. There are things in our gardens that we can use, or on the hedgerows, the woodlands or on the estuary.”

“My wife Kirsty is very much involved in the background and that’s one of the key things. We’re always looking at different aspects of the business. It’s looking at wastage, composting, what products we use in the bedrooms, toilet rolls, single use plastic & packaging, energy consumption.”

Chef Harrod plating dishes in August which are vibrant and colourful due to seasonal produce. (Image: Cuff Communications)

“Realistically the only produce we get from further field is fish, which comes from Cornwall. We certainly don’t use anything from outside the UK.”

Mr Harrod’s foraged ingredients of choice right now include three-cornered garlic or leek, and Alexanders or horse parsley.

He said: "The last one grows in the paths near the estuary and is in such abundance that you might just pass it by."

The Whitebrook chef said that a combination of homegrown, heritage vegetables, locally-sourced producers and foraged ingredients gives The Whitebrook “our identity” and contributed to their success.

Chef Harrod’s foraged ingredients of choice include 'Alexanders or Horse Parsley', which grows near the estuary 'in such abundance that you might just pass it by'. (Image: Chris Harrod)

The award ceremony took place at The Midland Hotel in Manchester on Monday, February 5 2024. This marked the 50th anniversary of The Michelin Guide in Great Britain & Ireland.

The Whitebrook also retained its Michelin Star for the 10th consecutive year.