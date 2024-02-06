A TRANSFORMATION of Tredegar Park in Newport has moved a step closer after two senior councillors backed a £500,000 deal to buy the land.
The parkland, in the west of the city, is currently privately-owned. But a deal will soon be signed with the city council to bring it into public ownership.
The council pays a nominal amount of £225 each year to rent the land for leisure use, but argues that by paying the six-figure sum it will gain full control over the park’s facilities and improve the current offer.
A new cafe, sports facilities, water play area and sensory garden have all been proposed as potential additions to the refurbished park, once the deal has been completed.
The total cost of the deal will rise to an estimated £517,000 after land transaction tax and third-party fees have been included.
Laura Lacey, the cabinet member for infrastructure, and Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change, have formally approved the proposed purchase, meaning the deal is “imminent” subject to any call-in requests this week.
The money for the deal will come from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, a grant scheme set up following Brexit to replace European Union initiatives.
