The property has an impressive oak staircase and balustrade, restored stained glass windows and UPVC lead light encapsulations, distinctive wood parquet and tiled flooring areas - all of which caught the eye of bidders.

Listed with a guide price of £250,000-plus, the eye-catching home in Alway eventually sold for £277,000 after eleven bids placed by six different bidders

Sean Roper, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions, which was selling the property, said: "This stylish, residence with spacious gardens to front and rear and ample parking created attention as soon as we produced our February catalogue and that interest intensified until our online sale.

"The striking design and style of the house has a timeless quality. It is very attractive from the outside and this extends to the inside of this fine home.

"The property has been well maintained and improved over the years with an attractive kitchen and modern bathroom. It also has an exceptionally spacious rear conservatory which, equipped with heating, can be utilised as a family or dining area."

The next Paul Fosh Auctions online property sale starts at noon on Tuesday, March 5 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, March 7.